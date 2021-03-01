Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Up 14.8%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s stock price traded up 14.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $145.49 and last traded at $144.67. 7,990,198 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 7,210,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.97.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Nomura upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.43.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

