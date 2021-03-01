$235.27 Million in Sales Expected for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will post sales of $235.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $242.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $225.90 million. Cognex reported sales of $167.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year sales of $939.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $919.43 million to $959.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.20. 1,278,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,300. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.38 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $101.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In other Cognex news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $9,517,400.00. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $853,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $400,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,200 shares of company stock worth $15,179,860. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cognex during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cognex during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Cognex by 18.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

