Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRG. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In related news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 19,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $213,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,095.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 2,500 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $168,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,574 shares of company stock valued at $285,244 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 229,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 15,445 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 371,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 148,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 238.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN BRG traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,075. The firm has a market cap of $258.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.03. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $12.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 206.28, a quick ratio of 206.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.13. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

