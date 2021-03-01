Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.
Several research firms have recently commented on BRG. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.
In related news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 19,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $213,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,095.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 2,500 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $168,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,574 shares of company stock valued at $285,244 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.82% of the company’s stock.
NYSEAMERICAN BRG traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,075. The firm has a market cap of $258.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.03. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $12.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 206.28, a quick ratio of 206.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.13. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.
