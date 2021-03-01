BidiPass Hits 24 Hour Volume of $526.00 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BidiPass has a total market cap of $236,833.88 and approximately $526.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BidiPass has traded down 27% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00055331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.66 or 0.00757027 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00030253 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00060107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00029070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00041206 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BDP is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

