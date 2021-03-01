Odyssey (OCN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.30 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Odyssey has a total market cap of $4.17 million and $1.30 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.33 or 0.00516562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00071006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00076520 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00076837 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00054905 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.58 or 0.00454590 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000408 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

