Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Plans $4.80 Dividend

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) announced a dividend on Monday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 4.80 per share on Friday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.
Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.00. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.14. Exchange Bank has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $166.99.
About Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)
