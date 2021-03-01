PRiVCY (PRIV) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One PRiVCY coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PRiVCY has a total market cap of $40,555.50 and $1.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PRiVCY has traded down 25.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PRiVCY alerts:

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About PRiVCY

PRiVCY (PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRiVCY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRiVCY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.