Brokerages Anticipate The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will report $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son also posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Get The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTB. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTB. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,022,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,340,000 after acquiring an additional 290,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,489 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,881,000 after buying an additional 41,275 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,416,000 after buying an additional 329,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 734,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,371,000 after buying an additional 55,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $37.55. 226,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,099. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $37.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.70%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.