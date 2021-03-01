Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Stock Price Up 5.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)’s share price was up 5.6% on Monday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $137.00 to $170.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Chart Industries traded as high as $151.95 and last traded at $151.08. Approximately 334,935 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 387,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.09.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 388.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 81.77 and a beta of 1.78.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

