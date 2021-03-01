e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading 6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $29.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. e.l.f. Beauty traded as high as $27.29 and last traded at $27.20. 1,128,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 1,130,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 43,881 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $1,006,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $1,456,158.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,597 shares of company stock valued at $11,881,997 over the last three months. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 948,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,896,000 after purchasing an additional 47,497 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 267.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 73,375 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after buying an additional 85,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 143.17 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.40.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.