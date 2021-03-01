e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading 6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $29.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. e.l.f. Beauty traded as high as $27.29 and last traded at $27.20. 1,128,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 1,130,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.
In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 43,881 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $1,006,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $1,456,158.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,597 shares of company stock valued at $11,881,997 over the last three months. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 143.17 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.40.
e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
About e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.
