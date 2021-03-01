SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Stock Price Up 7.2% on Analyst Upgrade

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)’s stock price traded up 7.2% on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $75.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SailPoint Technologies traded as high as $60.99 and last traded at $60.42. 1,438,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,032,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.38.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAIL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SailPoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.36.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $1,004,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,509,580.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $93,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,017 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,139. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 679.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46,022 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5,841.16 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.81.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. On average, research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

