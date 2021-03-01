Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Trading Up 8.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares rose 8.4% during trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $119.70 to $246.50. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Futu traded as high as $171.96 and last traded at $165.68. Approximately 8,661,812 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 10,701,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.79.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BOCOM International initiated coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 86 Research downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Futu during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 201.07 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.70.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

