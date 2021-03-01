Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Receives $95.85 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.85.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRK. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 131,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $72.99. 502,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,403,465. The company has a market cap of $184.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

