Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. HSBC downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

LYG stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 173,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809,791. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68. The company has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.45. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,542,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,920 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 125,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 272,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 90,883 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 1.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

