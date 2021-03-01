Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. HSBC downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.
LYG stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 173,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809,791. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68. The company has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.45. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.56.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
