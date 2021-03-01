Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood lowered Bankwell Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ BWFG traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.61. 20,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Bankwell Financial Group has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The company has a market cap of $202.24 million, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.78.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $14.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 11.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laura Waitz sold 2,664 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $54,718.56. Also, CEO Christopher R. Gruseke acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $109,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,040 shares of company stock valued at $152,022. 16.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWFG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 418,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after buying an additional 22,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 48,793 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 58,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

