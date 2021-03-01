Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.59% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.41. 1,421,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,229. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54. The company has a market cap of $585.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.91. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.57 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $80,789.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 374,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 507 shares of company stock worth $4,169. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,886,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,591,000 after purchasing an additional 621,440 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,015,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 411,183 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1,074.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 398,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 364,644 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 576.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 234,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 200,200 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.