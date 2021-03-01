Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Receives GBX 142.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 141.09 ($1.84).

MKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HSBC upped their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 248,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.79), for a total value of £339,991.53 ($444,201.11).

MKS stock traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 145.30 ($1.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,801,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,059,320. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 73.90 ($0.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 169.80 ($2.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 138.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 120.63.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

