Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $42,978.00

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $27.80 million and $42,978.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00055351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $367.45 or 0.00753911 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00030372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00060381 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00028881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00041238 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,245,774 coins. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

