Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $433.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded up $5.56 on Wednesday, hitting $403.68. 182,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,875. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $394.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $221.27 and a 12-month high of $414.72. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

