Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.78.

OMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,713. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $71.98.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.90%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in Omnicom Group by 917.9% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 99,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 89,662 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,018,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,179,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Omnicom Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

