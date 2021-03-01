Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $2,195,408.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,132 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,132.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 56.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 870,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,247,000 after acquiring an additional 313,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,075,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,737,000 after acquiring an additional 208,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,605,000 after acquiring an additional 169,639 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 470,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,868,000 after acquiring an additional 140,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,187,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,578,000 after acquiring an additional 132,674 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRPT stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $158.53. 232,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,644. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,441.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.11. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $173.52.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

