Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $253.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded up $5.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $259.97. The company had a trading volume of 573,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,570. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $175.81 and a one year high of $303.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.