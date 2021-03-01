Brokerages Set Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) PT at €6.78

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €6.78 ($7.97).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €6.10 ($7.18) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of LHA stock traded up €0.21 ($0.25) on Wednesday, hitting €12.29 ($14.45). The stock had a trading volume of 7,442,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.15. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 1 year high of €12.75 ($14.99). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.26.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

