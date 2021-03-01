Phantasma (SOUL) Price Tops $0.37

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Phantasma has a market cap of $36.32 million and $308,968.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000752 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,916.95 or 0.99406572 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00036971 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008895 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00105942 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00011990 BTC.

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,180,094 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

