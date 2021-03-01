Phantasma Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $308,968.00 (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last week, Phantasma has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $36.32 million and approximately $308,968.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma token can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000752 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,916.95 or 0.99406572 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00036971 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008895 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00105942 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00011990 BTC.

About Phantasma

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,180,094 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

