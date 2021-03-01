Bluefin Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,397 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 49.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $422,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,046 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,706 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 247.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $104,876,000 after acquiring an additional 875,035 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,008,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after acquiring an additional 630,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.55. 232,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,138,730. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $109.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.30, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.67.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.26.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

