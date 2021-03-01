Advisor OS LLC Acquires 5,159 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 128.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,367 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,982 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $97,609,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,888,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,431,000 after purchasing an additional 996,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,960,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,635,000 after purchasing an additional 845,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

MRK traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,403,465. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.