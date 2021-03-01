Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,862 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 13.0% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.1% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 80.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 46.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,704 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 61.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

Facebook stock traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $260.86. The company had a trading volume of 667,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,760,207. The stock has a market cap of $742.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.82 and a 200 day moving average of $270.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,336,715 shares of company stock worth $360,066,132. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

