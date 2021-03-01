Brokerages Set AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) PT at $136.67

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE ATR traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,110. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. AptarGroup has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $144.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.24.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,000.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 1,077.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 2,830.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

