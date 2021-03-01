Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to Announce $4.69 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will announce earnings of $4.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.38 and the highest is $4.99. World Acceptance reported earnings per share of $5.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year earnings of $10.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $11.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $11.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.56. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In related news, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $286,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 37,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.43 per share, for a total transaction of $4,223,197.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,160 shares of company stock worth $6,221,361 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in World Acceptance by 524.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in World Acceptance by 175.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WRLD traded up $10.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.52. 16,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,548. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.43 and its 200-day moving average is $108.94. The stock has a market cap of $935.82 million, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $43.16 and a 1-year high of $170.98.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

