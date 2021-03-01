Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.28 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 77,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,461,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.32.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $260.80. 95,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,222,819. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $275.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.61.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

