Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.38.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1,694.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,476,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,747 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1,688.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,294,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,674 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,714,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 957,320 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth $7,989,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth $5,355,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.47. 1,251,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,452. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.41. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $10.85.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

