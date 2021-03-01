Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.52–0.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $820-850 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLOV. Citigroup began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

CLOV traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.06. 487,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,288,895. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81. Clover Health Investments has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $17.45.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

