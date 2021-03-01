LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.86.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of LYB stock traded up $3.25 on Wednesday, reaching $106.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,772,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,656. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.65 and a 200-day moving average of $82.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $108.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,551 shares of company stock worth $8,089,740. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 49,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 236,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

