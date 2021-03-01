AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Receives $40.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,084,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,840,000 after buying an additional 24,096 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in AudioCodes by 15.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in AudioCodes by 1,334.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in AudioCodes by 14.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in AudioCodes by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 182,816 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 47,460 shares during the period. 34.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AUDC traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.21. 16,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,108. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.35. AudioCodes has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $44.94. The firm has a market cap of $964.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 0.9%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

