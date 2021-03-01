The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.18.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $48.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.84. 11,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,476. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $79.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in The Children’s Place by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in The Children’s Place by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000.

About The Children's Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

