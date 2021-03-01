The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.18.
PLCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $48.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.84. 11,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,476. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $79.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.69.
About The Children’s Place
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
