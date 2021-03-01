Wells Fargo & Company Raises Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Price Target to $103.00

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 28.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Morphic stock traded up $43.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.94. 265,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,337. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.24 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.06. Morphic has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

In other Morphic news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 1,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bruce Rogers sold 4,654 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $186,299.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,173.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 304,325 shares of company stock valued at $10,298,663 over the last three months. 39.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Morphic by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,557,000 after purchasing an additional 135,711 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Morphic during the fourth quarter worth $17,338,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Morphic by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 221,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Morphic by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Morphic during the third quarter worth $4,954,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

