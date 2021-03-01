Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Downgraded to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) was downgraded by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on ATNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Athenex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Athenex in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Laidlaw decreased their price target on Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Athenex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.
ATNX stock traded down $6.64 on Monday, reaching $5.46. 47,563,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,928. Athenex has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $509.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27.
About Athenex
Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.
