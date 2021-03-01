Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Downgraded to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) was downgraded by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ATNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Athenex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Athenex in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Laidlaw decreased their price target on Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Athenex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

ATNX stock traded down $6.64 on Monday, reaching $5.46. 47,563,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,928. Athenex has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $509.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

