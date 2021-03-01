Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Sells 3,766 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,857 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 2.4% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.73. 191,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,138,730. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $109.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.67. The firm has a market cap of $128.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.26.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.