LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HCMLY. Exane BNP Paribas cut LafargeHolcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on LafargeHolcim in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered LafargeHolcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

HCMLY stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.99. 53,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,297. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.35. LafargeHolcim has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $11.89.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

