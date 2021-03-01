SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.6% of Advisor OS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 7,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $2,828,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 117,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $15,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.36. 770,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,057,917. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.37 and a 200-day moving average of $174.50.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.