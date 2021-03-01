Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $7.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $321.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,203,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,252,496. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.36. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

