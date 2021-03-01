renBTC (RENBTC) Reaches Market Cap of $820.01 Million

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $820.01 million and $25.28 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC token can now be purchased for approximately $48,395.96 or 0.99519515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $245.85 or 0.00505558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00071493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00076795 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00078421 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00054349 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.17 or 0.00446585 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000413 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC’s total supply is 16,944 tokens. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

