WPP (NYSE:WPP) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

WPP (NYSE:WPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WPP. Bank of America upgraded WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

WPP traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,929. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.96. WPP has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $62.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of WPP by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in WPP by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 321,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,398,000 after purchasing an additional 23,387 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in WPP by 59.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after purchasing an additional 117,687 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in WPP by 109.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 89,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in WPP by 84.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 155,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 70,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

