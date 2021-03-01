WPP (NYSE:WPP) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

WPP (NYSE:WPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WPP. Bank of America upgraded WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.
WPP traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,929. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.96. WPP has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $62.17.
WPP Company Profile
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
