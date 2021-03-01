James Alexander Chriss Sells 364 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Alexander Chriss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of Intuit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54.

Shares of INTU traded up $16.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $406.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,887. The firm has a market cap of $111.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $423.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $385.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.72.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,179,575,000 after buying an additional 557,239 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after buying an additional 527,143 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,281,000 after buying an additional 245,406 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,330,997,000 after buying an additional 152,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,152,471,000 after buying an additional 41,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.05.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

