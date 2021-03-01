Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for i3 Verticals (IIIV)

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ: IIIV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/12/2021 – i3 Verticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

2/10/2021 – i3 Verticals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – i3 Verticals had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $32.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – i3 Verticals had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – i3 Verticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

1/21/2021 – i3 Verticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

1/14/2021 – i3 Verticals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $40.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – i3 Verticals was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – i3 Verticals had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $33.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ IIIV traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,071. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -853.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.05. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $35.87.

Get i3 Verticals Inc alerts:

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.48 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $10,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,334,235.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $100,799.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 432,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,778,061 in the last three months. 40.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,961,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,106,000 after purchasing an additional 757,319 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,062,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,333,000 after acquiring an additional 311,431 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,731,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 281.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 103,103 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.