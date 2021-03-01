Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Get Xperi alerts:

Shares of XPER stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.99. 32,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,668. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.59 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Xperi has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.78.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.17). Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xperi will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Xperi’s payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

In related news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $128,239.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,002.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPER. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Xperi by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 194,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Xperi by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Xperi by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Xperi by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.