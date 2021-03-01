Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.18.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,709 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 16.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OFC traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $26.20. 17,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,811. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $28.54. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.19%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

