Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 6,205 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 109,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 626,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,088,000 after purchasing an additional 30,599 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.3% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 303,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 539.8% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 84,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 70,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.62.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.04. The stock had a trading volume of 312,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,283,205. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $104.96. The firm has a market cap of $192.41 billion, a PE ratio of -16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.17 and its 200 day moving average is $84.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

