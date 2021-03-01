Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2,552,176.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 638,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638,044 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 4.2% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $19,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,031,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 116,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $32.89. 66,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,995. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $34.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.57.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.